PD: Group used fake credit cards to steal over $100K in furniture, cars

CINCINNATI -- A grand jury issued indictments for five people in connection to using fake credit cards to steal $100,000 in furniture, alcohol, cars and other goods in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, police said.

A Hamilton County Grand Jury on Sept. 14 handed down indictments for Kevin Roberson, Dionte Dorsey, Jacqueline Collins, Ciarra Asbury and Jacinda Humphrey on charges of theft and telecommunications fraud. All suspects live in Cincinnati.

Greenhills Police Officer Zachery Clark followed the suspected thieves after they made a suspicious purchase at Bargains and Buyouts on Sept. 3. Clark followed the suspects, who were driving furniture to two locations using U-Haul trucks. Police stopped one of the trucks on the Norwood Lateral, and they stopped the other truck in Over-the-Rhine. Both trucks were full with stolen furniture, police said.

The suspects are accused of purchasing products with credit cards that were not activated or loaded with any money. When the transaction failed, a suspect told the clerk they were going to call the number on the back of the card. They would then call an accomplice, who pretended to be a bank representative, police said. The accomplice would give the clerk a four-digit number that would force the transaction through.

“The information to learn how to force these transactions is available on the internet,” according to police. Once the transaction goes through, the business does not know it is fraudulent for up to 48 hours later.

The suspects began stealing furniture at Bargains and Buyouts on Aug. 31, police said.

Police said the suspects also used the fraudulent credit cards to steal cars from small car lots, and they used the cards to rent the U-Haul trucks.

Additional charges are pending, according to police.