PD: Covington resident shoots, kills intruder

COVINGTON, Ky. -- A resident shot and killed an intruder inside their home early Tuesday morning, according to Lt. Col. Brian Steffen.

The resident shot the intruder when he entered the West 7th Street home at about 1:34 a.m., Steffen said.

First responders transported him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was later pronounced dead.

The identity of the suspect has not been released. The incident remains under investigation.