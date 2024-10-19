One man killed in officer-involved shooting at Hollywood Casino

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — A fatal shooter involving police at the Hollywood Casino in Lawrenceburg, Indiana left one man dead on Saturday morning.

The Lawrenceburg Police Department responded to the scene for reports of a man chasing a woman around the casino and making threats. When they arrived, they were informed that there were further reports of shots fired. Upon exiting the elevator, officers met with the armed suspect and shots were exchanged.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Indiana State Police are active on the scene. More information will come as the investigation continues.