One child dead, another in the hospital after Hamilton crash Tuesday evening

HAMILTON, Ohio — One child is dead and another is in the hospital after both were hit by a car in Hamilton Tuesday evening.

Officers with the Hamilton Police Department were called to the scene of a crash near Pleasant Avenue and Symmes Road Wednesday around 6:45 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 6-year-old boy was hit by a car and died from his injuries. Officers also found an 11-year-old boy who was also struck. First responders transported him the hospital with what police called "incapacitating injuries."

The driver, 30-year-old Elizabeth Mehl, was on scene and was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. She is being held in the Butler County Jail.

The crash is still under investigation, and more details will be released on this incident at a later time, according to police.