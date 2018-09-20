Ohio Supreme Court upholds Clinton County man's death sentence in 1994 murder

WCPO Staff
9:28 AM, Sep 20, 2018

James Goff

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio Supreme Court upheld a Clinton County man's death sentence for killing an 88-year-old woman during a robbery.

James Goff fatally beat and stabbed Myrtle Rutledge after delivering furniture to her Wilmington home in 1994. He was convicted and sentenced to death.

An appeals court found in 2010 that one of Goff's earlier appeals attorneys gave him "ineffective" help. The death sentence was thrown out, but Goff was given death again during the resentencing. 

The Supreme Court justices agreed unanimously that Goff's sentence is similar to other death sentence cases and affirmed his sentence in an opinion this week. 

Goff is currently incarcerated in Chillicothe Correctional Institution. An execution date has not been set.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top