NORWOOD, Ohio — Police arrested a man this week who's accused of using a cellphone to peep on girls in a store dressing room.

Norwood police responded to the Old Navy in Rookwood Commons on April 1 after a girl said she noticed a cellphone coming from under the next stall while she was in a dressing room, police said. The girl immediately yelled for her mother.

The officers spoke with the man, 50-year-old Michael Berry. He told them it was an accident and he was only picking up his dropped phone, according to police.

But when detectives responded and continued the investigation, obtaining search warrants for Berry's electronic devices, police said they found multiple images of child pornography.

Police arrested Berry Thursday. He's facing 10 counts of pandering obscenity.

Berry is being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center with bond set at $100,000 on each count.