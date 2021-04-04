Middletown police seek suspect in death investigation

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Police are looking for a suspect in a death investigation after a man was found dead in a driveway Saturday night, according to Maj. Scott Reeve.

Tomas Prieto Morales, 52, is a suspect in the incident, which occurred at about 9:49 p.m. at 4170 Bonita Dr., Reeve said.

Middletown police responded to the area for a report of shots fired and found a man dead in the driveway.

Morales is a Hispanic man who could be driving a white 2007 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van with license plate number PKW8310 or a white Chevrolet box truck with license plate number PKV3129.

Anyone who sees Morales should call 911 or 513-425-7700.