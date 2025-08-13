Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mexican national indicted for sexually exploiting 12-year-old girl in Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI — A Mexican national was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday on charges related to sexually exploiting a minor in the Cincinnati area, said Dominick S. Gerace II, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

Gerace said Victor Juarez, 26, is charged with 13 counts of sexual exploitation of children in connection with creating videos of his sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl. Juarez allegedly did this on at least 13 instances in October and November 2024.

Juarez was already charged with rape in Hamilton County in February 2025, but the federal charges will supersede the local ones, Gerace said.

Sexually exploiting children is punishable by at least 15 years and up to 30 years in prison.

Gerace said the FBI's Cincinnati division is working alongside police in Cincinnati, Sharonville and Springdale to investigate the case.

