Meth suspected in infant's death; father arrested

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An infant is dead after her father told investigators he believed she ate his drugs.

Anthony Worthington, 39, admitted to having 16 grams of meth in a bag that was accessible to children after his child was found unresponsive and not breathing on Friday, a detective said in court records.

One-year-old Reagan Worthington died that same day, according to a report from the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. Her officials cause of death was still pending.

Anthony Worthington asked his niece to dispose of the bag of drugs, but an officer recovered it before investigators questioned him, according to court records.

Worthington is charged with endangering children, tampering with evidence and possession of drugs. He's being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center with bond set at $450,000.