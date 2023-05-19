Maysville man charged with murder in death of 3-year-old child after alleged fentanyl contact

MAYSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is charged with murder in the death of his 3-year-old child after he allegedly allowed the child to come into contact with fentanyl.

William Hanna is charged with murder and wanton endangerment in the first degree.

According to court documents, Hanna "allowed his child to have access to and come into contact with fentanyl and controlled substances and in doing so caused the death of his minor child" and "wantonly engaged in conduct which created a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to another person, when he allowed his other two children to be in close proximity to controlled substances."

Issabella Hanna, 3, of Maysville, died April 19.

Family of Issabella

His preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.