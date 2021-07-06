LIVE: Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley discusses Smale Park shooting

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley is delivering an update on the July 4 shooting that killed two young men and injured three teenagers, one of whom remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Cincinnati police believe the two casualties — 16-year-old Princeton High School student Milo Watson and 19-year-old Dexter Wright Jr. — were the two shooters. Chief Eliot Isaac said the pair had a prior disagreement that followed them that night to Smale Park, where they began to argue and eventually shot one another shortly before 11 p.m.

Watson died at the scene. Police, who had already been in the park to shepherd its 400-some July 4 celebrants out in time for closing, provided emergency care to Wright and the three other victims. All were hospitalized; Wright died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center a few hours later.