Special judge to review Delphi case, makes no decision on whether to unseal docs

DELPHI — Will the documents in the Delphi murder investigation remain sealed? It's still unclear after Tuesday's hearing what the special judge will decide to do.

Special Judge Fran Gull heard both sides of the argument, but decided to take the decision under advisement. A decision is not expected on Tuesday.

When Indiana State Police announced they had arrested Richard Allen, 50, on October 31, they had already filled the petition to seal any documents in the case from the public eye.

According to court records, Allen was taken into custody on October 26, but wasn't charged with murder until October 28, the same day court filings show that Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland filed the request to seal the records.

WRTV, along with multiple other media outlets, filed records requests for all documents that would be publicly available in court against a defendant once charges have been formally filed. Those requests were denied.

Following the media onslaught, the Carroll County judge originally assigned to oversee the case against Allen recused himself citing the "public bloodlust for information". Judge Benjamin Diener's order called the public's desire to learn about the case and access court records "inherently disruptive" and dangerous for public servants working in the court system.

Allen County Judge Fran Gull was appointed to serve as the special judge over the case.

At Tuesday's hearing, Gull will have to decide whether the Carroll County Prosecutor's case presents 'clear and convincing evidence' for keeping the records sealed.

Attorneys for multiple media outlets, including WRTV, may make limited appearances during Tuesday's hearing.

WRTV will have crews at Tuesday's hearing and will provide updates as they become available.

The Case

Allen, who has lived in the Delphi community for at least 16 years, has been charged with two counts of murder.

Before recusing himself, Diener filed an order Thursday morning approving the transfer of Allen out of the Carroll County Sheriff's custody and into state custody for safety reasons.

Allen had previously requested that the court provide him with a public defender, claiming his financial circumstances did not allow him to hire private counsel.

Allen's letter to the court states that Allen indicated at an Oct. 28 initial hearing that he would hire private counsel. It adds, "However, at the time I had no clue how expensive it would be just to talk to someone."

On Monday, Nov. 21 Allen's court appointed lawyers requested a bail hearing for their client.

Bradley Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin, co-representing Allen, asked that Allen be released on his own recognizance or to have a reasonable bail set.