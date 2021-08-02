Hamilton girl charged with attempted murder after machete attack

A 17-year-old girl used a machete to attack a friend at Hueston Woods in mid-July, sending the victim to the hospital and herself to Preble County Juvenile Court, the Journal-News reported Monday.

The suspect stands charged with attempted murder, felonious assault and assault.

The Journal-News reported the attack took place at Hueston Woods campground on July 15. The suspect was sitting in a chair near the injured victim by the time Ohio Department of Natural Resources officers arrived.

“I asked what happened,” read a report from the officer, according to the Journal-News. “(The suspect) told me she knew that we would be coming and that’s why she did it.”

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where she underwent a four-hour surgery to treat wounds on her legs, arms, chest, head and hands.

The suspect was taken to McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital.