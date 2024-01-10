Hamilton County woman sentenced to 3 to 4.5 years in prison for abuse of stepson

CINCINNATI — A woman found guilty of several counts of endangering children has been sentenced to multiple years in prison by a Hamilton County judge.

In November 2023, Amy Rodriguez was found guilty on four counts of child endangerment after the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office said she beat her stepson with belts and spoons, withheld food, refused to allow the child to use the restroom and strapped the child to a bed.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison Hathaway sentenced Rodriguez to 3 to 4.5 years in prison with the possibility of parole.

During the trial, prosecutors said the child moved in with Rodriguez and her husband, Anthony Dangel, after his biological mother died. Dangel, the child's biological father, was accused of knowing the abuse occurred and doing nothing to intervene. He was sentenced to five years probation.

Attorneys for the state said Rodriguez used punishments including forcing him to stand or sit in a specific spot all day, and using cameras to monitor him.

“Sitting on a bench by itself for a timeout, of course, is not excessive,” said Jennifer Deering, Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor. “However, that's not what was taking place here. This was taking place for hours and hours and days on end.”

Deering said the child was not allowed to use the restroom when he wanted and was punished when he had accidents.

Prosecutors said Rodriguez ignored the advice of medical and behavioral experts to address the child’s behavioral concerns.

“It had nothing to do with being worried about disciplining him because he had bad behaviors,” said Jennifer Deering, Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor. “It had nothing to do with feeling bad for him because of the trauma he suffered. Had nothing to do with just wanting to see him get help. It was only wanting him to be controlled.”

Her parents Armin and Susan Rodriguez were also on trial, facing counts of child endangerment and complicity. They were listed as co-defendants in this case, but the jury ultimately acquitted them of all counts.