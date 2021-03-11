Hamilton County Sheriff arrests man on child pornography-related charges

CINCINNATI — Ryan Bussey, 46, was arrested and charged with three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, a second-degree felony, according to a statement from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office released on Thursday.

He was arrested after an investigation into his online activities was initiated by a tip from the nationwide Internet Crimes Against Children taskforce.

Bussey is currently being held in the Hamilton County Jail.

The investigation into his internet activities is still ongoing. Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the Regional Electronics & Computer Investigations task force at (513) 946-8338.

