Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Hamilton County prosecutor Joe Deters announces 'war' on illegal guns in Cincinnati

“It’s time for this nonsense to end.”
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Provided
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced a death penalty indictment in the case of murder suspect Alto Miles on Friday, May 29, 2020. Miles is accused of shooting and killing four people on April 10, 2020.
WCPO_Joe_Deters.jpg
Posted at 4:22 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 16:22:32-04

CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County prosecutor announced his intention to cut down on crimes involving illegal guns in Cincinnati.

Joe Deters referred to it as “declaring war” in a Tweet Tuesday afternoon.

He said he has directed all assistant prosecutors in the county to reject plea-bargain deals on any cases involving gun violence or possession of illegal guns.

“It’s time for this nonsense to end,” Deters Tweeted.

The announcement comes two days after two teenagers killed each other in a double-fatal shooting at Smale Riverfront Park during Fourth of July festivities.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.