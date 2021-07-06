Hamilton County prosecutor Joe Deters announces 'war' on illegal guns in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County prosecutor announced his intention to cut down on crimes involving illegal guns in Cincinnati.

Joe Deters referred to it as “declaring war” in a Tweet Tuesday afternoon.

He said he has directed all assistant prosecutors in the county to reject plea-bargain deals on any cases involving gun violence or possession of illegal guns.

“It’s time for this nonsense to end,” Deters Tweeted.

The announcement comes two days after two teenagers killed each other in a double-fatal shooting at Smale Riverfront Park during Fourth of July festivities.