Green Township shooting suspect arrested

COVINGTON, Ky. — A Florence man accused of shooting two people in Green Township was arrested Tuesday morning in Covington, police announced in a news release.

Elijah Thompson, 21, stands charged with aggravated assault in connection to an early Monday morning shooting at Cedar Hill apartments.

Two people were injured in the attack; both were hospitalized at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds.

Court documents state Thompson and the two victims were attending a get-together at the Harrison Ave. apartment when an altercation broke out.

Thompson and an unnamed co-defendant then brandished firearms and shot both victims, court documents allege. Police have not identified the co-defendant, nor has a warrant been issued for anyone other than Thompson in connection with the assault.