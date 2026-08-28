Gallatin County deputy arrested on sexual abuse, stalking charges after investigation

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — A Gallatin County sheriff's deputy faces multiple felony charges after a woman reported he used his position as a law enforcement officer to stalk and sexually abuse her, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

Jason Walker, a deputy with the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, was arrested and booked into the Boone County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond following an investigation by the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office opened the investigation on Aug. 26, after the Gallatin County sheriff requested outside assistance.

According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, a woman had contacted the sheriff with a complaint against Walker, who then referred the matter to Boone County investigators.

According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, Walker first contacted the woman between May and August of 2026 under the pretense of following up on a domestic violence case he had assisted with.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office says the contact eventually shifted to personal and romantic topics. When the woman asked Walker to stop contacting her, he continued reaching out and was found to be following her and watching her at various locations around Gallatin County.

Investigators say Walker also used a law enforcement database to obtain additional personal identifying information about the woman and made her aware he had access to that information and other capabilities.

According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, on one occasion, the woman agreed to meet Walker at a local gas station, where he reached inside her vehicle and touched her in a sexual manner despite her attempts to move away. On a separate occasion, Walker responded to the woman's home in an official capacity and forcibly touched her in a sexual manner while she tried to stop him and walk away.

According to investigators, Walker was on duty and in full uniform during both incidents.

Investigators say Walker attempted to conceal his communications and interactions with the woman by repeatedly deleting her from Snapchat and removing her number from his call log. He also disabled the GPS system on his department-issued vehicle to hide his location while stalking or meeting the woman.

Walker faces the following charges:

