Fort Wright Police need help finding missing 2-year-old boy

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — On Saturday Fort Wright Police sent a press release requesting the public's help locating a missing 2-year-old boy.

Investigators said Kieran Jennings has been staying with his father, Marrell Jennings, at the Days Inn Motel in Fort Wright. The last contact with either of them was made at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 12.

Merrell allegedly left with his son early Saturday driving a white 2006 Chevy Trailblazer. Investigators said their attempts to contact Merrell have been unsuccessful.

Kieran was last seen wearing khaki dinosaur pants along with a grey and yellow coat with a maroon shirt.

Anyone with information about the possible whereabouts of the child and the father is asked to contact the Fort Wright Police Department at 859-331-2191 or the Kenton County Communications Center at 859-331-2191.

READ MORE

Mother who abandoned son in Colerain indicted, could face 11 years in prison

How to talk to your kids about reports of missing children

