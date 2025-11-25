Former Clermont County sheriff charged with driving under the influence, fleeing crash

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A former Clermont County sheriff is facing several charges for driving under the influence and fleeing the scene of a crash in Columbia Township, according to Hamilton County court records.

Albert "AJ" Rodenberg, 77, has been charged with OVI, assured clear distance and failing to stop after a crash, according to his ticket. In court Monday, Rodenberg, who was the Clermont County sheriff for 20 years, volunteered to give up his license.

On Tuesday, Nov. 18, shortly before 7:30 p.m., Rodenberg was driving a gray 2018 Chrysler Pacifica minivan westbound on U.S. 50 near Walton Creek Road when he failed to maintain a safe distance from another vehicle and rear-ended it, according to a traffic report. After the crash, Rodenberg allegedly fled the scene.

Rodenberg was later located by Indian Hill police on Muchmore Road and Muchmore Point Lane. He was then arrested and transported to Jewish Hospital for further medical assessment, according to the traffic report.

The driver of the vehicle that was rear-ended had a possible shoulder injury and self-transported to get any medical attention, according to the traffic report.

Rodenberg is expected to return to court on Thursday, Dec. 11.