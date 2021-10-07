Early morning shooting in West End leads to shutdown of two I-75 ramps

CINCINNATI — An early morning shooting in Cincinnati's West End neighborhood resulted in the closure of two southbound I-75 ramps for several hours Thursday.

The shooting was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m. Thursday at 1401 Western Ave., according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

A 56-year-old woman and 39-year-old man told police their vehicle was fired upon by a man they didn't know, according to a statement issued to the media.

"This is an isolated incident; we believe it was a dispute between two parties," a Cincinnati police spokesperson wrote in the statement. "The investigation is ongoing."

The Ohio Department of Transportation's Cincinnati office announced at 7:15 a.m. that southbound I-75 ramps for Ezzard Charles Drive and Western Avenue/Liberty Street would be closed for several hours because of police activity.

Police say the ramps have reopened.

