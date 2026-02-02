CPD: Woman fatally shot in Walnut Hills, police investigating

CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after a fatal shooting in Walnut Hills Sunday night.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the 2300 block of May St. at around 10:14 p.m., according to police.

When officers arrived at the scene they located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Crews attempted life-saving measures, but the victim succumbed to her injuries and was declared dead at the scene, police said.

The Cincinnati Police Criminal Investigations Section Homicide Unit is investigating.