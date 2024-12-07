CPD: Victim identified in Mt. Airy shooting

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police have identified the victim of a shooting in Mt. Airy Forest on Saturday morning.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., CPD officers were dispatched to Trail Ridge Road in Mt. Airy Forest for reports of an unresponsive person. Upon arrival, they found Lanyah Dawson, a 20-year-old female, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was declared deceased on scene by Cincinnati Fire Department personnel, according to a release from CPD.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.

