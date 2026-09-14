CPD: One hospitalized following shooting in Price Hill, police investigating

PRICE HILL, Ohio — Police are investigating after a young man was shot multiple times in Price Hill Sunday night, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Ring Place around 10 p.m., according to police.

When police arrived on scene, they found a victim believed to be in his late teens suffering from two gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.