CPD: One hospitalized after shooting in Lower Price Hill, no suspects in custody

CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after a person was found shot multiple times in Cincinnati Sunday evening, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
At approximately 7:42 p.m., police responded to the 2100 block of St. Michael St. for reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived at the scene they discovered a victim suffering from two gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to the UC Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
At this time, there is no suspect and it is unknown what led up to the shooting.
This is an ongoing investigation.