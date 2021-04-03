Watch
CPD investigating road rage shooting on I-75

Adam Brokaw
Someone shot a driver on Interstate 75 on Saturday, April 3, 2021.
Posted at 6:36 AM, Apr 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-03 06:43:38-04

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a road rage shooting that happened on Interstate 75 early Saturday morning.

Investigators said someone shot a driver just after midnight as they were driving in the southbound lanes of the interstate near the Ezzard Charles exit. The driver was able to exit the highway at Western Avenue.

The driver is expected to be OK. Police said the suspect took a Downtown exit, but no description of the vehicle has been released.

