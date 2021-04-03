CPD investigating road rage shooting on I-75

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a road rage shooting that happened on Interstate 75 early Saturday morning.

Investigators said someone shot a driver just after midnight as they were driving in the southbound lanes of the interstate near the Ezzard Charles exit. The driver was able to exit the highway at Western Avenue.

The Ezzard Charles exit from S/B I75 is closed as District 1 officers are investigating road rage incident with shots fired. I-75 remains open. — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) April 3, 2021

The driver is expected to be OK. Police said the suspect took a Downtown exit, but no description of the vehicle has been released.