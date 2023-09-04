CPD: 2 people shot in Smale Park

CINCINNATI — Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Smale Park, Cincinnati police said.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday near Mehring Way and Joe Nuxhall Way.

One person was taken to UC Medical Center in critical condition, investigators said.

Another person was also transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to their foot, according to CPD.

Investigators have not provided any suspect information.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

Read More

Police: 16-year-old, 19-year-old killed in Smale Park shooting had attacked each other

Smale Park visitors notice security upgrades one year after deadly Fourth of July shooting

Police records show Smale Park is not typically a high-crime area