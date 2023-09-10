CPD: 2 people shot in Mount Auburn park, 1 seriously injured

CINCINNATI — Two people were transported to UC Medical Center after being shot Saturday evening at Jackson Hill Park in Mount Auburn, according to Cincinnati police.

District four officers were called to the park on Eleanor Place shortly after 9 p.m., Saturday evening.

Once on scene, officers discovered two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both people were transported to UC Medical Center, police said.

One of the people shot was taken into surgery after having sustained serious injuries in the shooting, an officer on scene said.

The other shooting victim had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The names and ages of those involved has not been released at this time.

If you have any information or tips that can help investigators please contact Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.