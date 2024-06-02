CPD: 1 shot near Findlay Market Sunday afternoon

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police and fire responded to reports of a shooting near Findlay Market around 2:30 p.m., Sunday afternoon.

One person was found shot in the leg while in the 1800 block of Elm Street, near Findlay Market, according to Cincinnati police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

That gunshot victim was transported to an area hospital, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Cincinnati police were seen actively searching the area all around Findlay Market Sunday afternoon for the suspected shooter in this case. At this time it is unclear if police have found the suspect.

