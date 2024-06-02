Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

CPD: 1 shot near Findlay Market Sunday afternoon

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Shooting near Findlay pic 1 by Rob Pieper.jpg
Posted at 4:14 PM, Jun 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-02 16:19:58-04

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police and fire responded to reports of a shooting near Findlay Market around 2:30 p.m., Sunday afternoon.

One person was found shot in the leg while in the 1800 block of Elm Street, near Findlay Market, according to Cincinnati police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

That gunshot victim was transported to an area hospital, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Cincinnati police were seen actively searching the area all around Findlay Market Sunday afternoon for the suspected shooter in this case. At this time it is unclear if police have found the suspect.

WCPO has a crew on scene and will bring you the latest on this ongoing story tonight at 6 p.m. and online.

https://maps.app.goo.gl/JejQsww6QGwVzyr4A

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!