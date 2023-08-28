CPD: 1 man shot, killed in South Cumminsville

CINCINNATI — A man was shot and killed in South Cumminsville early Sunday evening, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police said they were alerted by a shotspotter activation and 911 call to the shooting in the 3700-3800 block of Borden Street in South Cumminsville, shortly after 6 p.m.

The identity of the deceased is also unknown at this time.

Police have released little information at this time, other than they have no witnesses or suspects at this point in their initial stages of their investigation.

If you have any tips or information on this fatal shooting, police urge you to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040 or Cincinnati police district three at 513-263-8300.