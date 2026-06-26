CPD: 1 dead following shooting in West Price Hill, police investigating

CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after a person was shot in Price Hill Thursday night, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

At approximately 9:11 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Wyoming Avenue for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to UC Medical Center, where they succumbed to their injuries, police said.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation by the Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit.