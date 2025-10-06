Court docs: West Price Hill man charged in 2004, 2013 rape cases of 2 young girls

CINCINNATI — A West Price Hill man was in court Monday after he was charged with the rape of two young girls, with one assault occurring 21 years ago, according to court documents.

James Forbis, 60, is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $300,000 bond for two counts of rape.

According to court documents, the first assault occurred in January 2004. At the time of the rape, the girl was under the age of 13. She is now 33, per court documents.

The other rape charge stems from an assault in January 2013. According to court documents, the victim in that case is now 15 years old, meaning she was around 3 years old at the time.

Court documents do not specify how Forbis had access to the children or if he knew them at the time of their assaults.

Both charges were brought about due to the victims' statements and the Cincinnati Police Department's investigations.

It's also unclear in court documents on whether or not officials believe there may be other victims of Forbis.

Forbis is expected to appear before the grand jury on Tuesday, October 14.