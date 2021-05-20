Watch
Court docs: Cincinnati man arrested for uploading child pornography

Posted at 4:55 PM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 16:55:09-04

A Cincinnati man who uploaded child pornography to the internet now stands charged with four felony counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, according to court documents filed Thursday in Hamilton County.

All of the charges against John Smallwood, 40, relate to the same video clip, which police said he uploaded on Nov. 11, 2020. The clip depicts the sexual abuse of a child under 10.

Smallwood was arrested Thursday and is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

The investigation into his online activities remains ongoing, according to a news release from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with additional relevant information about Smallwood should call the Regional Electronics and Computer Investigation section at 513--946-8338.

