Court docs: 18-year-old arrested for rape of intoxicated girl

FORT THOMAS, Ky. — A recent La Salle High School graduate was arrested on Sunday and charged with rape.

Carson Auciello, 18, was arrested around 5 a.m on Nov. 17 for allegedly raping the victim four hours earlier while she was intoxicated and unable to consent, according to court documents. The incident happened in Fort Thomas.

According to court documents, Auciello admitted to the rape and that he "knew she was 'hammered.'" He also said he had blacked out, according to court documents.

Auciello is being held in the Campbell County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash bond, according to detention center records.

