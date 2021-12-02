Columbia-Tusculum woman pleads guilty to shooting death of man

CINCINNATI — A Columbia-Tusculum woman pleaded guilty on Thursday to two charges in connection with the 2020 shooting death of Kevin Smith and will spend 20 years in jail.

According to police, Amanda Marksberry, 37, and Smith had been arguing on the night of Dec. 5 in the 4300 block of Eastern Avenue when she shot him. Smith died a few hours later at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Neither police nor the prosecutor shared any details about the reason for the confrontation.

Marksberry’s son, Brandon Marksberry, 22, stands charged in connection to a different homicide. He is accused of striking defense attorney Steven Adams with his car and fleeing the scene on Nov. 1, 2020. Adams later died of his injuries. Brandon Marksberry is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in connection to Adams’ death.