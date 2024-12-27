Clermont County couple accused of torturing, abusing adopted children plead guilty

BATAVIA, Ohio — A Clermont County husband and wife accused of torturing and cruelly abusing their five adopted children have accepted a plea deal.

Matthew Robert Edmonson pleaded guilty to five counts of child endangerment Friday morning while Charles Edmonson pleaded guilty to three counts of child endangerment, one count of felonious assault and one count of kidnapping. Matthew Edmonson is sentenced to 13 years in prison, while Charles is sentenced to 15 years.

In their release from June, officials said the couple took in five biological brothers as foster children. Eventually, all five children were adopted. Each of the children was born with multiple medical issues and had since been in and out of the hospital for problems like bruising, potential internal bleeding and bleach burns — with their parents explaining away each problem.

Clermont County Prosecuting Attorney Mark J. Tekulve said a detective with the sheriff's office investigated and convicted Charles Robert Edmonson for engaging in sexual relations with a different adopted son, who officials said was an adult at the time but had been groomed from a young age.

Following that investigation, Tekulve said the detective recovered several videos showing the parents treating the five biological brothers "worse than prisoners of war," being held in a bedroom officials described as a "dungeon."

The prosecutor's office, sheriff's office and Clermont County Children's Protective Services were able to find the boys new living conditions where Tekulve said "they are thriving."

"I want to thank all the school staff, neighbors, family and doctors who came forward and willingly gave interviews to my prosecutors. Everyone’s persistence kept these kids on CPS’s radar and undoubtedly helped to prevent further abuse," Tekulve said.

Matthew Edmonson's biological son, Bailey, was also sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to misdemeanor counts of child endangerment.