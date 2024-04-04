Watch Now
Cincinnati police arrest 2 in connection to October 2023 murder in Westwood

Posted at 8:54 PM, Apr 03, 2024
CINCINNATI — Two people were arrested Wednesday in connection to the murder of 53-year-old Barron Brown in Westwood in October 2023.

Cincinnati police said Brown was found shot in the chest on Ferncrest Court Tuesday, Oct. 17. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said in a release the department's Homicide Unit, with assistance from the Fugitive Apprehension Squad, arrested Dairus Hurt and Jashawn Johnson on an open murder warrant for Brown's death. Johnson was at the Campbell County Detention Center for an unrelated charge.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call CPD's Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

