Cincinnati man pleads guilty to sex trafficking teen missing from Indiana

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to sex trafficking after officials said two teenage girls were recovered from his home in Colerain Township in October 2022.

According to a March release, investigators received a report regarding a potential sex trafficking victim in the Tri-State. They were told a missing girl from Evansville and another girl reported missing from Greenwood, Indiana, were recovered by Colerain Township police at 26-year-old Payton Jamar Brown's home on Niagara Street.

Officials said Brown met the Evansville teen on the dating app 3Fun and began a relationship with her. The teen began living with Brown, who created prostitution ads for her. He arranged at least 40 "dates" and took the money she made.

Brown would also regularly engage in sex acts with the teen and record it with a cell phone, selling photos and videos to others.

Officials said Brown then picked up a second girl in Indianapolis, the friend of the Evansville teen, who he also brought home.

He was arrested by the FBI in February 2023.

As part of his plea deal, officials said Brown will forfeit his Niagara Street home with proceeds of the sale going to his victim. It is recommended he serve a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

