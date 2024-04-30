Cincinnati man accused of defrauding people he met on dating websites

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man is accused of taking more than $2 million from people he defrauded on dating websites.

Richard Opoku Agyemang, 40, was indicted on 11 charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and engaging in monetary transactions with proceeds of criminal activity.

The indictment claims Agyemang and others used false information and photos to create profiles on dating websites. They would establish romantic relationships with others before asking their victims to send money for medical expenses or bringing a large inheritance of gold to the U.S.

Victims would wire money or send checks that would go to either domestic accounts or accounts in China.

According to the indictment, Agyemang also made false claims in a PPP loan application in April 2021, which gave him more than $20,000 in COVID relief.

Agyemang was arraigned in federal court on Tuesday. His alleged wire fraud and money laundering are punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Engaging in monetary transactions with proceeds of criminal activity can be up to 10 years in prison while COVID relief fraud can be up to five years.