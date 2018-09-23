Bar fight turned into deadly double shooting Sunday morning

CINCINNATI -- A bar fight led to two people being shot and killed Sunday morning at the Rustic Tavern in College Hill.

A fight began inside the bar between two groups of people but moved outside according to Cincinnati police. Once outside, one person pulled a gun out and shot and killed two people in the other group.

The two men who were killed have not been identified, but they are believed to be relatives of each other.

The suspect is still on the run and is described as a tall African American male in a blue hoodie with facial hair.

Sergeant Mike Miller with the Cincinnati Police Department said officers have collected a lot of evidence from the scene and witnesses are cooperating with police.

There is a video which shows the fight inside the bar and the shots being fired outside the bar, taken by a bystander, which police are looking into.

If you have any information about the shooting or the suspect you are asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department.

Stay with WCPO for more information as it becomes available.