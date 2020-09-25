PD: 2 injured, 2 juveniles arrested in Erlanger shooting Thursday night

ERLANGER, Ky. — A juvenile and an adult were shot in Erlanger Thursday night, and two juveniles were arrested for the shooting, according to police.

The Erlanger Police Department responded to 3474 Bluecreek Dr. Thursday for multiple calls about shots being fire in the area.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 17-year-old girl and 22-year-old Chase Coy suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders said the victims' injuries were non-life-threatening, and they transported both victims to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

While investigating the scene, a K9 unit was used to track people who fled the scene before officers arrived. The K9 unit led officers to 3507 Misty Creek Dr., where two male juvenile suspects were found. Officers arrested both and charged them with assault.

WCPO will update this story with more information as it becomes available.