4 former St. Elizabeth caregivers accused of abusing a patient

EDGEWOOD, Ky. -- Four former caregivers from St. Elizabeth Healthcare Edgewood have been indicted for allegations that they abused a patient, Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear announced Monday.

Ellyssa Klein, 26, of Fort Myers, Florida; Sandra Nobbe, 28, of Florence; Ashley Flower, 30, of Cincinnati; and Gary Ray, 71, of Cincinnati are each facing a charge of knowingly abusing or neglecting an adult. A Kenton County grand jury indicted all four last Thursday.

Klein, Nobbe and Flower improperly restrained a patient on July 1 and 2, 2015, according to the indictment. That allegedly included placing a therapy bag on the patient to weigh him down and restrict his movement. Ray observed the abuse and neglect but failed to stop it, according to the indictment.

In a statement, St. Elizabeth Healthcare said all four were removed from patient care functions when the allegations "first came to light." None of them still work for St. Elizabeth.

"St. Elizabeth demands the highest standards from its patient caregivers, and fully respects the rights and dignity of its patients," the healthcare provider said in its statement.

Arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 1 in Kenton County Circuit Court.

Allegations of abuse, neglect or exploitation can be made to the attorney general's tip line at 877-228-7384. Reports can also be made to Adult Protective Services at 800-752-6200. Complaints involving a nursing home can be made by calling the Office of the Inspector General at 502-564-7963.