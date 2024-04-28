2 people shot, 1 woman killed Saturday afternoon in Winton Hills

CINCINNATI — A 40-year-old woman lost her life after being one of two people shot in Winton Hills Saturday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police.

Police said the shooting occurred at 2:44 p.m. in the 6300 block of Center Hill Avenue.

Leah Choma-De Jimenez, 40, was pronounced deceased at the scene and the Cincinnati Fire Department transported another shooting victim to UC Medical Center where they are listed in stable condition, police said.

At this time, police have not released any details on what may have instigated the shooting.

Cincinnati police are actively investigating this shooting and highly encourage anyone with any information to call the homicide unit at 513-352-3542 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.