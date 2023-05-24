Watch Now
2 inmates escape from Lima prison: 1 arrested in Kentucky, 1 still on the run

Posted at 10:37 AM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 10:43:55-04

LIMA, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after two inmates escaped from a prison in Lima on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, James Lee, 47, and Bradley Gillespie, 50, escaped from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution on May 23.

Authorities say Gillespie has been in prison since 2016 after being convicted of a double murder, and Lee was convicted of burglary, breaking and entering, and safecracking in 2021.

According to authorities, Lee was later arrested near the Indiana-Kentucky border early Wednesday morning.

Gillespie remains on the run.

It is unknown how the inmates escaped from the prison.

The U.S. Marshals are offering a reward of up to $21,000 for information leading to Gillespie's location.

If you see Gillespie, authorities say not to approach him but to call 911.

This was the same prison where Chardon High School shooter T.J. Lane escaped from in 2014.

TJ Lane escapes during rec time

