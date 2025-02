CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Cincinnati late Sunday night.

According to police on scene, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 3000 block of Westmont Dr. around 10 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to an area hospital.

The extent of the victim's injuries are unknown at this time.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.