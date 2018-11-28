'Career offender' sentenced to 18 years for distribution of cocaine

COVINGTON, Ky. — A Cincinnati man will spend 18 years in federal prison for distributing cocaine in Northern Kentucky, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A jury convicted Richard Roy Crawford, 54, of distribution and possession of cocaine in Boone County in August. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Crawford sold an ounce of cocaine to a confidential informant working with police on June 27, 2017. He was arrested and booked into the Boone County Jail two days later. Police said they found more than 400 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine in his apartment.

Crawford had three prior convictions for trafficking cocaine. He is considered a “career offender,” officials said in a news release.

United States District Judge David Bunning sentenced Crawford to 18 years in prison Tuesday.