'World's largest Christian music festival' coming to northern Kentucky's Ark Encounter

The world's largest Christian music festival is going to be held at Williamstown's Ark Encounter next year.

The event, "40 Days & 40 Nights of Gospel Music at The Ark" will take place from August 2-September 10, 2021. The festival will run for 40 days and feature 60 Christian music artists, including The Hoppers, The Isaacs, Booth Brothers, Karen Peck & New River, and more.

Guest speakers include Dr. Robert Jeffress, Dr. David Jeremiah, Dr. Jerry Vines, and Pastor C.T. Townsend.

Concerts will be held in the mornings at 10:00 a.m. with the main event at 5:00 p.m. each day.

Daily admission to the Ark Encounter gives free access to all the concerts and speakers and allows guests to explore the Ark. The Ark features three decks of teaching exhibits. Other attractions include the live-animal Ararat Ridge Zoo, movies, ziplines, a new Virtual Reality Experience, and more.

Tickets can be purchased by calling toll free Abraham Productions at (888) 238-6858 or the Ark Encounter at (855) 284-3275.