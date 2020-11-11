With 2,700 new COVID-19 cases, Kentucky again breaks daily case count record

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky reported 2,700 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, breaking a record set just six days ago for the highest single-day case count in the state since the start of the pandemic.

“This entire state is in danger," said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in a video update Wednesday. "(COVID-19) is absolutely everywhere.”

Beshear also reported 14 coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 1,604 deaths. So far, Kentucky has seen 127,344 total cases of COVID-19. The state also reported its seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate rose to 8.12% on Wednesday.

"Folks, it is really dangerous," Beshear said. "We need everybody to wear the mask, follow the red county reduction recommendations -- it is a must if you want to lessen this impact in your community."

Eighty-one counties have moved into that "red" zone on Kentucky's COVID-19 incidence map, indicating spread in those areas of 25 or more cases per 100,000 people. In Northern Kentucky, that includes Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Grant and Pendleton counties.

The state recommends moving schooling online in red counties and asks Kentuckians living there to limit their contacts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations, which Beshear said remain a concern, also increased Wednesday: 1,274 Kentuckians are currently in the hospital for COVID-19, with 297 in intensive care units and 151 on ventilators.



NKY Health reported 109 new COVID-19 cases in the region Wednesday after announcing a record-high 309 new cases Tuesday. That shattered the previous record (249 cases) set on Nov. 5.

In Northern Kentucky, 7,556 people across Boone, Kenton, Campbell and Grant counties have tested positive for COVID-19, and 101 people have died of the virus. The health department reports 2,816 active cases and 4,744 people who have recovered from coronavirus as of Wednesday.

Watch Beshear's video update below: