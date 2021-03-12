Menu

WCPO 9 special: 'Hindsight 2020: The year that changed our lives'

WCPO 9 marks one year since the start of the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic and explores how it changed the landscape for healthcare, businesses, schools and families in 2020.
Posted at 6:07 PM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 18:07:15-05

It's been a year since the World Health Organization officially declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic and then-President Donald Trump declared a national emergency, effectively shutting down the entire country.

Since, hundreds of thousands of Americans have lost loved ones, been separated from their families, and so many have lost their jobs.

In the special, hour-long program, "Hindsight: 2020 | The Year that Changed Our Lives," WCPO 9 took a look back at the year so much changed and where we go from here.

Among the stories included in the special are:

Watch the entire, hour-long special in the viewer above.

