Gov. Beshear: Kenton County COVID-19 testing facility will be open for four days, test 250 people a day

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- At his briefing Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear said a second drive-thru testing facility will be opening in Kenton County on Wednesday. He said the goal of the facility is to perform 250 tests per day.

That testing facility will be located at Summit View Academy, 5006 Madison Pike, Independence. Testing is only open to health care workers, first responders, those age 65 and older and people living with chronic health conditions.

Testing is free by appointment, and results will be available within 48 hours. Appointments are available Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..

To learn more and to make an appointment, click here or call (888) 852-2567 (select option 1, then option 3).

Beshear also announced Tuesday there were 177 new positive COVID-19 tests, bringing the state total to 2,210. There were also 11 deaths, bringing that number to 115.

NKY Health reported Tuesday that 226 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the region. This includes 101 cases in Kenton County, 50 cases in Campbell County, 61 cases in Boone County and 14 cases in Grant County. So far, NKY Health has reported 18 virus-related deaths.

The total number of tests given to Kentuckians so far is 27,697. Currently, there are close to 300 people in intensive care in the state and there have been more than 600 statewide.

Beshear reported that 653 people recovered from the coronavirus so far.